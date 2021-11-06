Bridgeway Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 5,000 Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,293,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in POOL. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pool during the second quarter valued at $28,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pool in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Pool during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pool by 335.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pool by 423.5% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Hart Melanie Housey sold 1,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.13, for a total value of $815,455.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on POOL. Loop Capital increased their price target on Pool from $485.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Pool from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Stephens raised their target price on Pool from $505.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $459.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Pool from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pool has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $516.29.

Shares of POOL opened at $517.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.05 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $475.93 and a 200 day moving average of $460.11. Pool Co. has a twelve month low of $305.47 and a twelve month high of $528.75.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $4.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Pool had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 76.16%. The company’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 15.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Pool’s payout ratio is 38.00%.

About Pool

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

