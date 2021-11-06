Bridgeway Capital Management LLC Sells 10,000 Shares of Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK)

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) by 25.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Triumph Bancorp worth $2,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 1,325.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 28.8% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 17.7% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 6.6% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Triumph Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $252,000. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Triumph Bancorp alerts:

In other news, Director C Todd Sparks sold 6,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.19, for a total transaction of $541,115.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Gail Lehmann sold 7,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.84, for a total transaction of $932,939.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 106,695 shares of company stock valued at $10,301,944. Insiders own 6.23% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Bancorp stock opened at $125.17 on Friday. Triumph Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.30 and a 1-year high of $127.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 27.27 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $99.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.11.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.14). Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 27.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Triumph Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TBK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 target price (up from $125.00) on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.07 target price (down from $78.00) on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Triumph Bancorp from $112.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Triumph Bancorp from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Triumph Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.51.

Triumph Bancorp Company Profile

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company which offers traditional banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Factoring, Banking and Corporate. The Factoring segment includes the operations of Triumph Business Capital which offers factoring services.

See Also: Market Timing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK).

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.