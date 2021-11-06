Bridgeway Capital Management LLC Sells 13,000 Shares of VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX)

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,364 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 13,000 shares during the quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.61% of VOXX International worth $2,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in VOXX International by 100.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,034 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in VOXX International in the first quarter valued at about $110,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of VOXX International in the second quarter worth about $143,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of VOXX International in the first quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of VOXX International in the first quarter worth about $217,000. 96.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Imperial Capital initiated coverage on VOXX International in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.

In other VOXX International news, Director Beat Kahli acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.74 per share, with a total value of $58,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Over the last three months, insiders acquired 65,000 shares of company stock worth $735,750. 37.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VOXX International stock opened at $12.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $292.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.35. VOXX International Co. has a 52 week low of $9.58 and a 52 week high of $27.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 12th. The auto parts company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.16. VOXX International had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 4.77%.

Voxx International Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of consumer electronic products. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Electronics, Consumer Electronics, and Biometrics. The Automotive Electronics segment offers products including entertainment devices, automotive security, remote start systems, mobile multimedia devices, and car-link smartphone telematics applications.

