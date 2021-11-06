Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.320-$0.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.350. The company issued revenue guidance of $209.50 million-$210.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $212.42 million.Brightcove also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.020-$0.040 EPS.

BCOV stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.02. 358,984 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 363,077. Brightcove has a 12 month low of $9.20 and a 12 month high of $25.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.02. The company has a market capitalization of $411.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 0.63.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The software maker reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. Brightcove had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 3.30%. The company had revenue of $52.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Brightcove will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BCOV. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on Brightcove from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brightcove from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Colliers Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Brightcove in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded Brightcove from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.60.

In other news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 14,191 shares of Brightcove stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.39 per share, for a total transaction of $161,635.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 155,871 shares of company stock valued at $1,762,004. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Brightcove stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 225,597 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,739 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.55% of Brightcove worth $3,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 84.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brightcove Company Profile

Brightcove, Inc engages in the provision of video cloud solutions. The firm enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. Its products include Video Cloud, Video Marketing Suite, Enterprise Video Suite, Brightcove Campaign, Player, Live, Dynamic Server-Side Ad Insertion (SSAI), OTT Experiences, and Zencoder.

