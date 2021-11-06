BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BRSP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BrightSpire Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. BTIG Research raised shares of BrightSpire Capital from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $11.50 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th.

Shares of BRSP stock opened at $9.89 on Tuesday. BrightSpire Capital has a 52-week low of $5.41 and a 52-week high of $10.68. The company has a quick ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.84. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.04 and a beta of 1.72.

BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. BrightSpire Capital had a negative net margin of 143.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that BrightSpire Capital will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is an increase from BrightSpire Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. BrightSpire Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.00%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of BrightSpire Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in BrightSpire Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in BrightSpire Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in BrightSpire Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in BrightSpire Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000. 61.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BrightSpire Capital Company Profile

BrightSpire Capital, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It originates, acquires, finances, and manages diversified portfolio consisting primarily of commercial real estate (CRE) senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities and net leased properties predominantly in the United States.

