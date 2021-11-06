Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Price Target Cut to $55.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Raymond James from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 23.18% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Brinker International from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Brinker International from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Brinker International from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Brinker International from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Brinker International from $78.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.25.

Get Brinker International alerts:

EAT stock opened at $44.65 on Thursday. Brinker International has a 12-month low of $40.50 and a 12-month high of $78.33. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.70.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. The business had revenue of $859.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $925.88 million. Brinker International had a net margin of 3.86% and a negative return on equity of 40.62%. Brinker International’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Brinker International will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 1,408 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.28, for a total transaction of $76,426.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 6,250 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.93, for a total transaction of $330,812.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DG Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Brinker International by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. DG Capital Management LLC now owns 258,559 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $15,992,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in Brinker International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,086,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Brinker International by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 31,652 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Brinker International in the second quarter worth about $437,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA bought a new position in shares of Brinker International in the second quarter worth about $21,722,000. 96.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

Featured Story: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.