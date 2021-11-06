Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Acquired by Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 3.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter worth $234,000. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 80.0% during the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 113,661 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,175,000 after purchasing an additional 50,521 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 8.1% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 4,288 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.0% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 140,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,863,000 after purchasing an additional 6,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 19.2% during the first quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 143,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,072,000 after purchasing an additional 23,100 shares in the last quarter. 72.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on BMY shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Argus downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.82.

In other news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $1,516,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO David V. Elkins sold 99,691 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total value of $6,674,312.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BMY opened at $59.45 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.40. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $56.11 and a twelve month high of $69.75. The company has a market capitalization of $131.96 billion, a PE ratio of -24.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.52 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 43.05% and a negative net margin of 11.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently -81.67%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

