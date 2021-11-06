Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Insider Carolyn Carter Singh Sells 5,000 Shares

Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) insider Carolyn Carter Singh sold 5,000 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $125,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Brixmor Property Group stock opened at $25.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.07 and a 1-year high of $25.83. The company has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.97.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $290.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.57 million. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. This is an increase from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 121.13%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BRX. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Brixmor Property Group during the first quarter worth $49,591,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Brixmor Property Group by 46.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,727,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,427,000 after purchasing an additional 861,787 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Brixmor Property Group by 28.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,775,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,410,000 after purchasing an additional 833,747 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Brixmor Property Group by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,183,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,011,365,000 after purchasing an additional 828,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the first quarter valued at $13,568,000. Institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

BRX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.12.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as real estate investment trust. It owns and operates wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

