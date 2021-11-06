Brokerages Anticipate American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $65.37 Million

Equities research analysts expect American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) to report sales of $65.37 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for American Well’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $62.90 million and the highest is $68.92 million. American Well reported sales of $62.55 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Well will report full-year sales of $255.84 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $252.86 million to $258.26 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $347.84 million, with estimates ranging from $333.69 million to $359.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for American Well.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. American Well had a negative net margin of 79.09% and a negative return on equity of 15.41%. The firm had revenue of $60.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.28 million.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMWL. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on American Well in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of American Well from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of American Well from $17.50 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of American Well from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of American Well in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Well presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

In other American Well news, CEO Roy Schoenberg sold 199,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.43, for a total transaction of $2,083,058.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ido Schoenberg sold 107,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.95, for a total transaction of $957,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 513,174 shares of company stock worth $5,245,038. 14.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMWL. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Well by 53.7% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Well in the second quarter worth about $64,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of American Well in the first quarter worth about $65,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of American Well in the first quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of American Well in the third quarter worth about $95,000. 40.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMWL stock traded down $0.13 on Monday, hitting $9.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,540,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,298,399. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.58. American Well has a one year low of $8.07 and a one year high of $43.75.

About American Well

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.

