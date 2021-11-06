Brokerages Anticipate Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) Will Announce Earnings of $1.15 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) will post earnings of $1.15 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Crane’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.10 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.18. Crane posted earnings per share of $1.00 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Crane will report full year earnings of $6.43 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.40 to $6.45. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $7.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.95 to $7.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Crane.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.53. Crane had a return on equity of 22.61% and a net margin of 12.86%. The firm had revenue of $833.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.61 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CR. DA Davidson raised their price target on Crane from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America began coverage on Crane in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised Crane to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.75.

In related news, Director Donald G. Cook sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total value of $51,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.74, for a total value of $259,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,546 shares of company stock worth $762,472. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CR. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Crane by 115.0% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 286 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Crane during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in Crane during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Crane during the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crane during the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CR traded up $2.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $106.20. 284,819 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 268,063. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Crane has a twelve month low of $52.68 and a twelve month high of $106.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.43.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. Crane’s payout ratio is currently 24.82%.

About Crane

Crane Co engages in the manufacturing of engineered industrial products. It operates through the following business segments: Fluid Handling; Payment and Merchandising Technologies; Aerospace and Electronics; and Engineered Materials. The Fluid Handling segment provides industrial fluid control products and systems.

