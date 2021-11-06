Brokerages Anticipate Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) Will Announce Earnings of $0.76 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) will announce $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Meta Financial Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.88 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.61. Meta Financial Group reported earnings per share of $0.84 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 9.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Meta Financial Group will report full-year earnings of $4.82 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.70 to $5.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $5.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $5.80. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Meta Financial Group.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.31). Meta Financial Group had a net margin of 25.07% and a return on equity of 16.43%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CASH. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Meta Financial Group from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Meta Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Financial Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Financial Group from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.50.

Shares of NASDAQ CASH traded up $1.96 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $62.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 307,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,905. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.71. Meta Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $29.16 and a fifty-two week high of $62.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.67. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 0.92.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. Meta Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.56%.

In related news, EVP Anthony M. Sharett sold 589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.69, for a total value of $30,445.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael Robert Kramer sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.72, for a total transaction of $119,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Meta Financial Group by 80.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,438,895 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $123,482,000 after buying an additional 1,086,884 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Meta Financial Group by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,079,713 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $105,296,000 after buying an additional 33,087 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Meta Financial Group by 8.7% in the second quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,073,936 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $54,373,000 after buying an additional 86,152 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Meta Financial Group by 2.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,026,753 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $52,037,000 after buying an additional 28,912 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Meta Financial Group by 3.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 576,733 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $29,199,000 after buying an additional 17,177 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which provides savings and loan services. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services & Other. The Consumer segment provides meta payment systems (MPS), consumer credit products, warehouse finance and other tax services.

