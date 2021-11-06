Brokerages Anticipate MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.74 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) will post $2.74 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for MGM Resorts International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.89 billion and the lowest is $2.54 billion. MGM Resorts International reported sales of $1.49 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 83.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will report full year sales of $9.23 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.80 billion to $9.51 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $12.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.84 billion to $12.96 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow MGM Resorts International.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 8.33%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.08) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut MGM Resorts International to a “negative” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on MGM Resorts International in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MGM Resorts International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.12.

Shares of MGM Resorts International stock traded up $2.97 on Friday, hitting $50.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,356,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,358,292. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 1.96. MGM Resorts International has a 1 year low of $21.51 and a 1 year high of $51.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.21. The company has a market capitalization of $24.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.75 and a beta of 2.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.0025 dividend. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.77%.

In other MGM Resorts International news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.15, for a total value of $1,766,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Mcmanus sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.35, for a total value of $433,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 132,500 shares of company stock worth $5,771,175 over the last quarter. 5.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 615.4% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 2,535.0% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 62.3% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 9,599 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 116.9% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the second quarter worth $30,000. 63.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

