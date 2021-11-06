Brokerages Anticipate Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $18.10 Million

Equities analysts expect that Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) will post $18.10 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sientra’s earnings. Sientra posted sales of $19.22 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Sientra will report full-year sales of $79.60 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $77.20 million to $82.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $95.00 million, with estimates ranging from $92.50 million to $97.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Sientra.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $20.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.27 million. Sientra had a negative return on equity of 901.29% and a negative net margin of 119.58%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sientra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink set a $8.24 price target on shares of Sientra and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIEN opened at $5.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $334.06 million, a PE ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 2.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.87 and its 200-day moving average is $6.74. Sientra has a 52 week low of $3.80 and a 52 week high of $9.14.

In other Sientra news, insider Oliver Christian Bennett sold 3,615 shares of Sientra stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.93, for a total value of $25,051.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $557,747.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ronald Menezes purchased 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.98 per share, with a total value of $40,484.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 505,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,530,484. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 8,698 shares of company stock valued at $59,002 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Sientra by 181.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,805 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Sientra by 7.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 54,450 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sientra by 41.6% during the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,282 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 2,432 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sientra during the third quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sientra by 20.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,732 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 3,562 shares during the last quarter. 87.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sientra Company Profile

Sientra, Inc operates as a medical aesthetics company, which engages in developing and commercializing plastic surgery implantable devices. It operates through two reportable segments: Breast Products and miraDry. The Breast Products segment focuses on sales of its breast implants, tissue expanders and scar management products under the brands Sientra, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan and BIOCORNEUM.

