Brokerages Expect Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.56 Billion

Analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) will announce $2.56 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Advance Auto Parts’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.62 billion and the lowest is $2.52 billion. Advance Auto Parts posted sales of $2.54 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts will report full-year sales of $10.73 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.41 billion to $10.88 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $10.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.30 billion to $11.30 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Advance Auto Parts.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 21.64%. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.92 earnings per share.

Several research firms have commented on AAP. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $223.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.47.

In other Advance Auto Parts news, EVP Robert B. Cushing sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total transaction of $707,525.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,752 shares in the company, valued at $3,184,266.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AAP. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 287.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 139,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,708,000 after purchasing an additional 103,160 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 59.0% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 10.1% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 376,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,133,000 after purchasing an additional 34,549 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 42.4% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 246,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,410,000 after purchasing an additional 73,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 6.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 812,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,173,000 after purchasing an additional 51,579 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AAP traded down $0.36 during trading on Monday, hitting $229.73. 491,805 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 590,153. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.62, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.29. Advance Auto Parts has a 12-month low of $142.59 and a 12-month high of $235.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $213.81 and a 200-day moving average of $207.01.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is currently 42.87%.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

