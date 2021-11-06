Brokerages Expect Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) to Announce $26.72 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) will report $26.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Alphabet’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $29.71 and the lowest is $24.45. Alphabet reported earnings of $22.30 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Alphabet will report full-year earnings of $107.86 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $102.25 to $111.22. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $114.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $102.71 to $124.83. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Alphabet.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $16.40 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist upped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush upped their price target on Alphabet from $3,424.00 to $3,530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,156.15.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,134,972 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,072,840,000 after purchasing an additional 118,821 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,329,607 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,117,461,000 after buying an additional 145,732 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,058,794 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,317,675,000 after buying an additional 119,059 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,216,517 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,854,059,000 after buying an additional 39,437 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,940,270 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,737,726,000 after buying an additional 33,699 shares during the period. 34.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GOOGL opened at $2,977.04 on Monday. Alphabet has a one year low of $1,694.00 and a one year high of $3,006.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2,829.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,608.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.98.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

