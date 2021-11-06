Brokerages Expect Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET) Will Announce Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET) will report earnings of $0.48 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Bassett Furniture Industries’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.54 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.41. Bassett Furniture Industries posted earnings of $0.65 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 26.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, January 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bassett Furniture Industries will report full-year earnings of $1.79 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $1.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.99 to $2.27. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Bassett Furniture Industries.

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 30th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.31. Bassett Furniture Industries had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 12.30%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Bassett Furniture Industries in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bassett Furniture Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Bassett Furniture Industries by 24,140.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Bassett Furniture Industries in the first quarter worth $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Bassett Furniture Industries in the second quarter worth $76,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Bassett Furniture Industries by 92,133.3% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 5,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Bassett Furniture Industries in the third quarter worth $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSET opened at $17.98 on Monday. Bassett Furniture Industries has a 1-year low of $14.18 and a 1-year high of $37.00. The company has a market capitalization of $175.48 million, a P/E ratio of 9.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.17.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Bassett Furniture Industries’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Bassett Furniture Industries Company Profile

Bassett Furniture Industries, Inc engages in manufacturing, marketing and retailing home furnishings. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Logistical Services. The Wholesale segment focuses on the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale and distribution of furniture products.

