Brokerages Expect Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET) Will Announce Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET) will report earnings of $0.48 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Bassett Furniture Industries’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.54 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.41. Bassett Furniture Industries posted earnings of $0.65 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 26.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, January 20th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bassett Furniture Industries will report full-year earnings of $1.79 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $1.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.99 to $2.27. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Bassett Furniture Industries.
Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 30th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.31. Bassett Furniture Industries had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 12.30%.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Bassett Furniture Industries by 24,140.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Bassett Furniture Industries in the first quarter worth $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Bassett Furniture Industries in the second quarter worth $76,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Bassett Furniture Industries by 92,133.3% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 5,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Bassett Furniture Industries in the third quarter worth $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.33% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:BSET opened at $17.98 on Monday. Bassett Furniture Industries has a 1-year low of $14.18 and a 1-year high of $37.00. The company has a market capitalization of $175.48 million, a P/E ratio of 9.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.17.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Bassett Furniture Industries’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.
Bassett Furniture Industries Company Profile
Bassett Furniture Industries, Inc engages in manufacturing, marketing and retailing home furnishings. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Logistical Services. The Wholesale segment focuses on the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale and distribution of furniture products.
