Brokerages Expect Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) Will Announce Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) to post earnings of $0.03 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Bed Bath & Beyond’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.05 and the lowest is $0.00. Bed Bath & Beyond posted earnings per share of $0.08 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 62.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond will report full year earnings of $0.84 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.63 to $1.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.06 to $2.10. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Bed Bath & Beyond.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 30th. The retailer reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a positive return on equity of 5.61% and a negative net margin of 2.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share.

BBBY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $33.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bed Bath & Beyond presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.83.

Shares of BBBY opened at $22.57 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.26. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 52 week low of $13.38 and a 52 week high of $53.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of -13.05, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 270,168 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,590,000 after buying an additional 33,307 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,634 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 3,424 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 1,114.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,501,433 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $72,916,000 after acquiring an additional 2,295,478 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 607,259 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $17,701,000 after buying an additional 14,910 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 1,550.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,053 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 7,565 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

About Bed Bath & Beyond

Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores and retails domestics merchandise and home furnishings. Its products include domestic merchandise and home furnishings such as bed linens and related items, bath items, kitchen textiles kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic house wares, general home furnishings, and consumables.

