Brokerages Expect Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $414.91 Million

Equities analysts expect Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) to report $414.91 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Carrols Restaurant Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $424.08 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $408.14 million. Carrols Restaurant Group posted sales of $407.04 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carrols Restaurant Group will report full-year sales of $1.64 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.63 billion to $1.66 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.69 billion to $1.73 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Carrols Restaurant Group.

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $424.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.94 million. Carrols Restaurant Group had a negative return on equity of 0.27% and a negative net margin of 1.94%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.25.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Carrols Restaurant Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Carrols Restaurant Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Carrols Restaurant Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Carrols Restaurant Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Carrols Restaurant Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. 43.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carrols Restaurant Group stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.75. The stock had a trading volume of 911,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,244. The stock has a market cap of $192.28 million, a PE ratio of -5.86 and a beta of 2.63. Carrols Restaurant Group has a 52 week low of $3.53 and a 52 week high of $8.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.96.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th.

Carrols Restaurant Group

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc engages in the operation of restaurants under the Burger King and Popeyes brands. It serves flame-broiled whopper sandwich, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, fries, salads, breakfast items, smoothies, frappes, and other snacks. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, NY.

