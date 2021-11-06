Brokerages Expect Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $943.03 Million

Brokerages predict that Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) will report sales of $943.03 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Flowserve’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $948.40 million and the lowest is $937.00 million. Flowserve posted sales of $985.31 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Flowserve will report full-year sales of $3.57 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.56 billion to $3.57 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.68 billion to $3.88 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Flowserve.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.11). Flowserve had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $866.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FLS. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.25.

Shares of FLS traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 735,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 857,959. The stock has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 27.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Flowserve has a 52 week low of $28.40 and a 52 week high of $44.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.42.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. Flowserve’s payout ratio is 62.99%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FLS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Flowserve by 3.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 129,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,858,000 after buying an additional 4,849 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Flowserve by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 218,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,465,000 after purchasing an additional 7,038 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Flowserve by 286.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 519,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,166,000 after purchasing an additional 385,300 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in Flowserve by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 91,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,557,000 after purchasing an additional 19,556 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Flowserve by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the period. 94.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Flowserve Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of aftermarket service for comprehensive flow control systems. It operates through the following segments: Flowserve Pumps Division and Flow Control Division. The Flowserve Pumps Division segment provides pumps, pre-configured industrial pumps, pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems and replacement parts and related services.

