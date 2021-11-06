Brokerages Expect Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) to Announce $0.94 EPS

Analysts expect Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) to post earnings of $0.94 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Henry Schein’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.88 and the highest is $1.05. Henry Schein reported earnings of $1.00 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Henry Schein will report full-year earnings of $4.34 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.28 to $4.41. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $4.89. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Henry Schein.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.16. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 5.12%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.03 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Henry Schein from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barrington Research upped their price objective on Henry Schein from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Henry Schein from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD boosted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 11,018,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,467,000 after acquiring an additional 789,655 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,854,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,772,000 after acquiring an additional 235,831 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 2,739,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159,051 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Henry Schein by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,602,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,603,000 after buying an additional 47,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Henry Schein by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,404,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,126,000 after buying an additional 292,907 shares in the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HSIC opened at $80.10 on Monday. Henry Schein has a 12-month low of $60.70 and a 12-month high of $83.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $77.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

