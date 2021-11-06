Brokerages Expect Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) to Announce -$0.69 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) will post earnings of ($0.69) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Invitae’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.81) to ($0.62). Invitae posted earnings per share of ($0.62) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 11.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Invitae will report full year earnings of ($2.79) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.03) to ($2.63). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($2.36) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.92) to ($1.74). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Invitae.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.20). Invitae had a negative return on equity of 26.29% and a negative net margin of 149.68%. The business had revenue of $116.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.53 million.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NVTA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Invitae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Invitae in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Invitae from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Benchmark raised shares of Invitae from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.67.

NVTA traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.32. 2,063,138 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,547,744. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.99. Invitae has a 1 year low of $24.16 and a 1 year high of $61.59. The company has a current ratio of 12.30, a quick ratio of 12.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.93 and a beta of 1.71.

In other Invitae news, CAO Robert F. Werner sold 3,012 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total transaction of $76,565.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Thomas Brida sold 14,438 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total transaction of $367,013.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,029 shares of company stock worth $2,133,771 over the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Invitae by 729.6% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,037 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Invitae by 61.6% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,212 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invitae during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Invitae by 103.7% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,375 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Invitae by 38.9% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,635 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Invitae Company Profile

Invitae Corp. engages in the provision of genetic information into mainstream medical practice. It includes comprehensive panels for hereditary conditions in cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatric, and rare diseases. The company was founded by Randal W. Scott and Sean E. George on January 13, 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

