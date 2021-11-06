Brokerages Expect Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) Will Announce Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) to report earnings of $0.50 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Mercury Systems’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.41 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.58. Mercury Systems posted earnings per share of $0.54 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Mercury Systems will report full year earnings of $2.50 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $2.57. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $3.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Mercury Systems.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.16. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 7.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on MRCY. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Mercury Systems in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Truist Securities downgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Truist downgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mercury Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.75.

Shares of MRCY stock remained flat at $$52.00 during midday trading on Friday. 377,992 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 486,839. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.15. Mercury Systems has a one year low of $44.44 and a one year high of $88.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.02.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MRCY. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Mercury Systems by 15.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 60,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,879,000 after purchasing an additional 7,934 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Mercury Systems by 22.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 91,188 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,442,000 after purchasing an additional 16,773 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Mercury Systems by 7.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 485,112 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,274,000 after purchasing an additional 35,368 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Mercury Systems by 40.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,686 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 5,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Mercury Systems by 52.7% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 24,633 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 8,506 shares in the last quarter. 92.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mercury Systems

Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company, which serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.

