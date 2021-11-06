Brokerages Expect Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) to Announce $1.43 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) will announce earnings of $1.43 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Synchrony Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.67 and the lowest is $1.04. Synchrony Financial posted earnings of $1.24 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will report full year earnings of $7.12 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.37 to $7.49. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $6.58. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Synchrony Financial.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.49. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 30.68% and a net margin of 27.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SYF. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Synchrony Financial in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upgraded Synchrony Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $56.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Monday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Synchrony Financial from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, started coverage on Synchrony Financial in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Synchrony Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.71.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 147.1% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. 95.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SYF stock traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.19. The company had a trading volume of 4,948,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,759,492. Synchrony Financial has a 12 month low of $26.65 and a 12 month high of $52.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.91. The company has a market cap of $26.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.71.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.85%.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

