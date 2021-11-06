Brokerages Expect Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) to Announce -$0.44 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) will report ($0.44) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Xenon Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.38) and the lowest is ($0.54). Xenon Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.25) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 76%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.75) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.11) to ($1.50). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($2.00) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.36) to ($1.71). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Xenon Pharmaceuticals.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.02). Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 323.04% and a negative return on equity of 27.60%. The company had revenue of $2.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 million.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on XENE. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Xenon Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Shares of NASDAQ XENE opened at $35.40 on Wednesday. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $9.99 and a 52-week high of $36.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.29 and a beta of 1.83.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 26,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 212.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,039 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 2,408 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 101.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.65% of the company’s stock.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders, including rare central nervous system (CNS) conditions. The company’s products include XEN496, XEN1101, XEN901 and XEN007. Xenon Pharmaceuticals was founded by Simon Neil Pimstone, Johannes J.

