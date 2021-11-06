Brokerages Set Altius Minerals Co. (TSE:ALS) Price Target at C$19.71

Altius Minerals Co. (TSE:ALS) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$19.71.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ALS shares. Laurentian cut Altius Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$21.00 price target (down from C$22.00) on shares of Altius Minerals in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Altius Minerals from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Raymond James cut their price target on Altius Minerals from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Cormark restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Altius Minerals in a research note on Friday, October 15th.

Get Altius Minerals alerts:

Shares of TSE ALS opened at C$15.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$631.92 million and a P/E ratio of -3,052.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.89, a quick ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.67. Altius Minerals has a 12-month low of C$10.45 and a 12-month high of C$19.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$16.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$16.73.

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$21.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$19.50 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Altius Minerals will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. This is a boost from Altius Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Altius Minerals’s payout ratio is -4,000.00%.

About Altius Minerals

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 14 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal. It is also involved in the acquisition and management of renewable energy investments and royalties, as well as early-stage royalties and minority equity or project interests.

Featured Article: Compound Interest

Receive News & Ratings for Altius Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altius Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.