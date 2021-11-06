Brokerages Set Ashtead Group plc (LON:AHT) Price Target at GBX 5,406

Shares of Ashtead Group plc (LON:AHT) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 5,406 ($70.63).

AHT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 5,280 ($68.98) price objective on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Ashtead Group from GBX 5,350 ($69.90) to GBX 5,700 ($74.47) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th.

Shares of Ashtead Group stock traded down GBX 112 ($1.46) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 6,258 ($81.76). The company had a trading volume of 620,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 755,062. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 5,779.52 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 5,379.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.68, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of £27.94 billion and a PE ratio of 35.16. Ashtead Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,982 ($38.96) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 6,398 ($83.59).

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It offers range of products and services, such as general tools, air compressors and accessories, compaction and earth moving, climate control services, power and HVAC, pump solutions, remediation and restoration, flooring solutions, and lighting and grip.

