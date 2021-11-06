Brokerages Set BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Target Price at $143.11

Shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $143.89.

A number of analysts recently commented on BL shares. TheStreet upgraded BlackLine from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on BlackLine from $158.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BlackLine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on BlackLine from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday.

NASDAQ BL traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $129.37. 534,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 345,325. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.86. BlackLine has a 1-year low of $98.06 and a 1-year high of $154.61. The firm has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.88 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 4.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.13. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 3.95% and a negative net margin of 23.43%. The firm had revenue of $109.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackLine will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BlackLine news, Director Graham Smith sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total transaction of $635,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Therese Tucker sold 61,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.48, for a total value of $7,315,903.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 156,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,509,301.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 263,654 shares of company stock valued at $31,060,880. 10.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackLine during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in BlackLine during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in BlackLine by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 929 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackLine during the 1st quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 2,156.9% during the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,151 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

About BlackLine

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

