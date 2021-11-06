Brokerages Set MAV Beauty Brands Inc. (TSE:MAV) PT at C$4.83

Shares of MAV Beauty Brands Inc. (TSE:MAV) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$4.83.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MAV. Acumen Capital cut their price objective on shares of MAV Beauty Brands from C$6.00 to C$3.50 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of MAV Beauty Brands from C$6.00 to C$4.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of MAV Beauty Brands from C$6.00 to C$4.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of MAV Beauty Brands from C$5.00 to C$3.00 and set a “sector peform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

Get MAV Beauty Brands alerts:

Shares of MAV stock opened at C$2.15 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.63. The firm has a market cap of C$84.35 million and a PE ratio of 8.24. MAV Beauty Brands has a 12 month low of C$2.07 and a 12 month high of C$7.34.

MAV Beauty Brands (TSE:MAV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C($0.11). The firm had revenue of C$35.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$39.52 million. On average, equities analysts predict that MAV Beauty Brands will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About MAV Beauty Brands

MAV Beauty Brands Inc operates as a personal care company. The company's products include various hair care, body care, and beauty products, such as shampoo, conditioner, hair styling products, treatments, vitamins, body wash, and body and hand lotion across various collections that each serve personalized consumer need.

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share



Receive News & Ratings for MAV Beauty Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAV Beauty Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.