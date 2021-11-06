Brokerages Set nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) Target Price at $44.60

nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.40.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LASR shares. TheStreet raised nLIGHT from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on nLIGHT in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on nLIGHT from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised nLIGHT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

Get nLIGHT alerts:

In other news, CFO Ran Bareket sold 9,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total value of $253,415.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of nLIGHT by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 3,590 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of nLIGHT by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 62,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 21,160 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of nLIGHT by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 104,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,949,000 after purchasing an additional 23,739 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management increased its stake in shares of nLIGHT by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 60,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 10,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of nLIGHT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $455,000. 91.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of nLIGHT stock traded down $2.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 779,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,747. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.20 and a beta of 2.33. nLIGHT has a 1-year low of $23.65 and a 1-year high of $46.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.31.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $72.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.32 million. nLIGHT had a negative return on equity of 6.82% and a negative net margin of 8.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that nLIGHT will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

nLIGHT Company Profile

nLIGHT, Inc develops and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers components. Its products include semiconductor lasers, fiber lasers and optical fibers. It operates through the following segments: Laser Products and Advanced Development. The Laser Products segment includes products such as fiber lasers, diodes, complete laser systems and components.

Featured Story: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for nLIGHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nLIGHT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.