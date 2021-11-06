Brokerages Set Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) PT at $96.50

Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $94.41.

SHAK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist raised Shake Shack from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $101.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays cut their target price on Shake Shack from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Northcoast Research raised Shake Shack from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Shake Shack in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities raised Shake Shack from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SHAK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Shake Shack by 6.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Shake Shack by 37.1% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 35,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,784,000 after acquiring an additional 9,606 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in Shake Shack by 2.6% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 62,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC boosted its stake in Shake Shack by 4.6% in the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 8,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Shake Shack by 43.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 4,374 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SHAK traded up $12.89 on Monday, reaching $90.97. The stock had a trading volume of 9,760,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 868,135. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -154.18 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Shake Shack has a 12-month low of $68.23 and a 12-month high of $138.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.96.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $193.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.47 million. Shake Shack had a negative return on equity of 0.36% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Shake Shack will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in operating fast food hamburger restaurants. It offers beef burgers, flat-top dogs, chicken sandwiches, frozen custard and crinkle cut fries and includes all the mobile ordering essentials. The company was founded by Daniel Harris Meyer on September 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

