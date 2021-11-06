Brokerages Set Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) PT at $46.91

Shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.18.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TRHC shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $48.26 target price on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $42.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $41.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 24th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 54.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the 2nd quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. 89.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:TRHC traded down $15.56 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $14.20. 3,141,740 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 317,863. The stock has a market capitalization of $352.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 0.90. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a twelve month low of $13.64 and a twelve month high of $69.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.81 and a 200 day moving average of $37.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $86.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.54 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative net margin of 30.27% and a negative return on equity of 34.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.35) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Tabula Rasa HealthCare will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Company Profile

Tabula Rasa Healthcare, Inc is a healthcare technology company, which engages in the development of solutions designed for pharmacists, providers, and patients to optimize medication regimens. It operates through the following segments: CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. The CareVention HealthCare segment provides services, PACE, which is a center for Medicare & Medicaid services, or CMS, sponsored program providing medical and social services.

