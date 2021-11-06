Brokers Issue Forecasts for Gladstone Commercial Co.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:GOOD)

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) – Research analysts at B. Riley raised their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 3rd. B. Riley analyst C. Kucera now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.41 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.40. B. Riley also issued estimates for Gladstone Commercial’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.65 EPS.

Get Gladstone Commercial alerts:

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. Gladstone Commercial had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 11.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on GOOD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gladstone Commercial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Aegis raised their price objective on Gladstone Commercial from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.50.

NASDAQ GOOD opened at $22.63 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.58, a current ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. Gladstone Commercial has a twelve month low of $16.01 and a twelve month high of $23.49. The company has a market cap of $843.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 452.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.89 and its 200 day moving average is $22.00.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.1253 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. Gladstone Commercial’s payout ratio is presently 95.54%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Gladstone Commercial by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,683,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,100,000 after buying an additional 127,530 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Gladstone Commercial by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,912,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,710,000 after buying an additional 70,623 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,192,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,463,000 after acquiring an additional 45,600 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 838,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,923,000 after acquiring an additional 67,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 780,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,602,000 after acquiring an additional 69,367 shares in the last quarter. 51.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gladstone Commercial

Gladstone Commercial Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, managing and ownership of office and industrial properties. Its portfolio consists of single-tenant commercial and industrial real properties. The company was founded by David John Gladstone on February 14, 2003 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

Featured Story: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Commercial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Commercial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.