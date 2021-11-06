Brokers Issue Forecasts for Nutrien Ltd.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:NTR)

Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) – Investment analysts at Raymond James increased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Nutrien in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now expects that the company will earn $7.83 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $7.51. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 10.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on NTR. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Nutrien from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Nutrien from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Nutrien from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Nutrien from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Nutrien from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.93.

Shares of NTR opened at $66.96 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.33. Nutrien has a twelve month low of $39.63 and a twelve month high of $73.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.89.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 102.22%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NTR. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Nutrien during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nutrien during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in Nutrien by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Nutrien during the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in Nutrien during the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Institutional investors own 61.39% of the company’s stock.

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

