Brokers Issue Forecasts for OneSpan Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:OSPN)

OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of OneSpan in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 3rd. DA Davidson analyst R. Kessinger expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter.

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $52.28 million during the quarter. OneSpan had a negative return on equity of 5.54% and a negative net margin of 8.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share.

OSPN has been the subject of several other reports. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of OneSpan in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. TheStreet lowered OneSpan from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded OneSpan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.67.

Shares of OneSpan stock opened at $21.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $849.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.93 and a beta of 0.51. OneSpan has a fifty-two week low of $17.77 and a fifty-two week high of $29.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.41 and a 200 day moving average of $23.10.

In other news, major shareholder T Kendall Hunt sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $526,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alfred A. Nietzel acquired 10,000 shares of OneSpan stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.83 per share, for a total transaction of $188,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $374,250. Company insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in OneSpan by 377.7% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 46,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after buying an additional 37,042 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in OneSpan in the first quarter valued at $2,384,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in OneSpan by 16.9% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,053,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,916,000 after buying an additional 152,176 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in OneSpan by 3.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 150,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,691,000 after buying an additional 5,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in OneSpan in the second quarter valued at $171,000. Institutional investors own 78.76% of the company’s stock.

OneSpan, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of security solutions for identity, security, and business productivity that protect and facilitate transactions online, via mobile devices, and in-person. Its solutions has the following functions: secure access to online accounts, data, assets, and applications for global enterprises; provide tools for application developers to easily integrate security functions into their web-based and mobile applications; and facilitate digital transactions involving the signing, sending, and managing of documents.

