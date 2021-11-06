Brokers Issue Forecasts for Paycom Software, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:PAYC)

Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Paycom Software in a report released on Thursday, November 4th. DA Davidson analyst R. Simmons forecasts that the software maker will post earnings of $0.74 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.32. Paycom Software had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 23.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $472.00 to $622.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $475.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $476.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $495.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $517.06.

Shares of NYSE:PAYC opened at $504.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.31 billion, a PE ratio of 170.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $505.59 and its 200-day moving average is $423.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. Paycom Software has a 52 week low of $302.44 and a 52 week high of $558.97.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Paycom Software by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 62 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 0.4% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 7,217 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,578,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its holdings in Paycom Software by 1.5% during the second quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 2,229 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in Paycom Software by 1.2% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,931 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its position in Paycom Software by 1.2% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,961 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 71.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Paycom Software news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.96, for a total value of $680,344.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jon Evans sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.12, for a total value of $142,536.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.

