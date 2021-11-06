Brokers Issue Forecasts for Sage Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) – Research analysts at William Blair reduced their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sage Therapeutics in a report released on Tuesday, November 2nd. William Blair analyst T. Lugo now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($7.79) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($7.35). William Blair also issued estimates for Sage Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($2.11) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($2.09) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($2.09) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($2.15) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($2.23) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($8.56) EPS.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.84) by ($0.37). Sage Therapeutics had a net margin of 57.61% and a negative return on equity of 23.27%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($2.03) earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut Sage Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Sage Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Guggenheim upgraded Sage Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $119.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.55.

Shares of SAGE stock opened at $45.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.44. Sage Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $39.12 and a twelve month high of $98.39.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SAGE. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Sage Therapeutics by 40.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 136,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,704,000 after acquiring an additional 39,447 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $554,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Sage Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $43,000. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,543,000 after purchasing an additional 5,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sage Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. 88.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sage Therapeutics

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat life-altering central nervous system. Its programs include brexanolone, which is an acute interventional treatment for postpartum depression; and SAGE-217, an oral therapy for treatment of various CNS disorders.

