Brokers Issue Forecasts for SSR Mining Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SSRM)

SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) – Analysts at Cormark increased their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of SSR Mining in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 4th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.52. Cormark also issued estimates for SSR Mining’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. SSR Mining had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 9.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of SSR Mining from C$25.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SSR Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of SSR Mining from C$36.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.40.

Shares of SSR Mining stock opened at $17.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 6.34 and a quick ratio of 4.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.74 and a 200 day moving average of $16.32. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.06. SSR Mining has a 1 year low of $13.68 and a 1 year high of $21.80.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 630.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,643 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SSR Mining in the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SSR Mining in the second quarter worth approximately $103,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of SSR Mining in the first quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Distillate Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 10.0% in the second quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. SSR Mining’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.18%.

SSR Mining Company Profile

SSR Mining, Inc is a gold company. It engages in the operation, development, exploration, and acquisition of metal resource properties located in Turkey and the Americas. The firm focuses on the Çöpler Gold Mine, Puna, Marigold Mines, and Seabee Gold Operations. The company was founded on December 11, 1946 is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

