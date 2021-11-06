Brokers Set Expectations for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:AUPH)

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer cut their FY2023 EPS estimates for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst J. Kim now forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn $1.22 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.31. Oppenheimer has a “Market Perform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ FY2024 earnings at $3.13 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.51 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on AUPH. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bloom Burton assumed coverage on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.71.

NASDAQ:AUPH opened at $31.98 on Friday. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $9.72 and a 52-week high of $33.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.69 and a 200 day moving average of $16.33.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.06). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 215.58% and a negative return on equity of 44.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.28) EPS.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AUPH. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 1,082.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,627,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,009,000 after purchasing an additional 3,320,601 shares during the period. Orbimed Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 6,069,032 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $78,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,032 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $17,728,000. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,164,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 145.8% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 410,788 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,091,000 after purchasing an additional 243,678 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Neil Solomons sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.64, for a total value of $1,423,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Bindert Huizinga sold 130,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total value of $3,867,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 452,500 shares of company stock valued at $11,421,500. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

