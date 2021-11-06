Brokers Set Expectations for H&R Block, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:HRB)

H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer raised their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of H&R Block in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst S. Schneeberger now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.85 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.77. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for H&R Block’s FY2023 earnings at $3.09 EPS.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.27. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 558.32% and a net margin of 20.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on H&R Block from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on H&R Block from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, H&R Block currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

HRB opened at $25.24 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23. The company has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 5.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.77. H&R Block has a 52 week low of $14.91 and a 52 week high of $26.51.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 60.2% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc grew its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 19,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in H&R Block by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 45,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.60% of the company’s stock.

In other H&R Block news, insider Thomas A. Gerke sold 32,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total transaction of $845,041.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas A. Gerke sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total value of $386,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,103 shares of company stock worth $2,362,465 in the last quarter. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. H&R Block’s payout ratio is 27.41%.

About H&R Block

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail; and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.

