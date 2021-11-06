Brokers Set Expectations for Revolve Group, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:RVLV)

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Revolve Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.13 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.04. Piper Sandler has a “Buy” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Revolve Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.65 EPS.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 13.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on RVLV. Wedbush raised their price objective on Revolve Group from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $36.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Revolve Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.16.

Revolve Group stock opened at $81.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 65.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 2.46. Revolve Group has a 12 month low of $18.75 and a 12 month high of $82.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.28.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Revolve Group in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Revolve Group in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 36.7% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Revolve Group in the second quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 783.5% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.09% of the company’s stock.

In other Revolve Group news, major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 110,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $6,307,506.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Mente sold 30,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.90, for a total transaction of $1,738,067.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 123,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,998,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,140,150 shares of company stock worth $72,621,678. 51.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.

