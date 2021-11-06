Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) Trading Up 11% Following Earnings Beat

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD)’s stock price was up 11% on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $7.36 and last traded at $7.35. Approximately 213,484 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 1,898,536 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.62.

The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $1.31. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative net margin of 11.52% and a negative return on equity of 47.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.68) earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on BKD shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Brookdale Senior Living from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.17.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,775,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,685,000 after buying an additional 297,200 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 189.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 68,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 45,173 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,160,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,121,000 after buying an additional 297,863 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 908,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,498,000 after buying an additional 61,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 153,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after buying an additional 94,260 shares during the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 1.75.

Brookdale Senior Living Company Profile

Brookdale Senior Living, Inc engages in the operation of senior living communities. The firm manages independent living, assisted living and dementia-care communities and continuing care retirement centers. It operates through the following segments: Independent Living Assisted Living & Memory Care, CCRCs, Health Care Services and Management Services.

