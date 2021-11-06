Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) Trading Up 11% Following Earnings Beat

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD)’s stock price was up 11% on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $7.36 and last traded at $7.35. Approximately 213,484 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 1,898,536 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.62.
The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $1.31. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative net margin of 11.52% and a negative return on equity of 47.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.68) earnings per share.
A number of analysts recently commented on BKD shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Brookdale Senior Living from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.17.
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 1.75.
Brookdale Senior Living Company Profile (NYSE:BKD)
Brookdale Senior Living, Inc engages in the operation of senior living communities. The firm manages independent living, assisted living and dementia-care communities and continuing care retirement centers. It operates through the following segments: Independent Living Assisted Living & Memory Care, CCRCs, Health Care Services and Management Services.
Featured Article: What is a Special Dividend?
Receive News & Ratings for Brookdale Senior Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookdale Senior Living and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.