Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 445,710 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,828,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of T. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $453,000. Camden National Bank purchased a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $278,000. Centiva Capital LP grew its stake in AT&T by 3,522.4% in the 1st quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 375,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 364,745 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in AT&T by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,516,456 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,904,000 after buying an additional 727,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in AT&T by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 225,410 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,823,000 after buying an additional 24,730 shares in the last quarter. 51.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

T has been the subject of a number of research reports. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, July 9th. KeyCorp raised shares of AT&T from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.56.

Shares of NYSE T opened at $25.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.54 and a 12 month high of $33.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.21 billion, a PE ratio of 209.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.29.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. AT&T had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The business had revenue of $39.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.29%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.41%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

Featured Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.