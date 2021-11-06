Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 84.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 120,000 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $17,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of XLNX. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in Xilinx by 83.2% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 174 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Xilinx by 2.2% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,909 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in Xilinx by 19.5% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 565 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Xilinx by 5.0% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,932 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IVC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Xilinx by 3.7% in the second quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,785 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 77.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XLNX opened at $198.51 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $162.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.77. Xilinx, Inc. has a 1 year low of $111.84 and a 1 year high of $201.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 6.81 and a quick ratio of 6.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.21 billion, a PE ratio of 61.84 and a beta of 1.04.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The programmable devices maker reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. Xilinx had a return on equity of 29.99% and a net margin of 23.06%. The company had revenue of $935.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $890.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Xilinx, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on XLNX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Xilinx from $155.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Xilinx in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on Xilinx from $134.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Xilinx from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Xilinx from $143.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Xilinx currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.27.

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

