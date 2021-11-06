Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Makes New $8.51 Million Investment in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 68,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,511,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSK. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 126.8% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 104.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the first quarter valued at approximately $158,000. 88.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OSK opened at $115.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.05. Oshkosh Co. has a one year low of $67.90 and a one year high of $137.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $107.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.93. The company has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.52.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.12. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 6.11%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Oshkosh Co. will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This is an increase from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.96%.

OSK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Oshkosh from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 13th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Oshkosh from $141.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Oshkosh from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Oshkosh from $144.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Oshkosh from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.93.

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and market of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms; and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

