Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 78,927 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,374,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of MasTec as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in MasTec by 1.0% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,053 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in MasTec by 1.2% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,278 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,362,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in MasTec in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in MasTec by 13.3% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,497 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in MasTec by 2.0% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,994 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.98% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE MTZ opened at $93.84 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $88.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.56. The firm has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 1.26. MasTec, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.41 and a 52 week high of $122.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.
MTZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of MasTec in a report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of MasTec from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of MasTec from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MasTec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.58.
About MasTec
MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications; Oil and Gas; Electrical Transmissions; Clean Energy and Infrastructure; and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.
