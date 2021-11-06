Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 78,927 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,374,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of MasTec as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in MasTec by 1.0% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,053 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in MasTec by 1.2% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,278 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,362,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in MasTec in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in MasTec by 13.3% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,497 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in MasTec by 2.0% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,994 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MTZ opened at $93.84 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $88.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.56. The firm has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 1.26. MasTec, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.41 and a 52 week high of $122.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.12. MasTec had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 4.70%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that MasTec, Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

MTZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of MasTec in a report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of MasTec from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of MasTec from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MasTec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.58.

MasTec

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications; Oil and Gas; Electrical Transmissions; Clean Energy and Infrastructure; and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

