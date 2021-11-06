Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Purchases 6,436 Shares of Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,075,337 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,436 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Rattler Midstream were worth $11,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Rattler Midstream by 793.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,266,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,752,000 after buying an additional 2,013,028 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Rattler Midstream by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,757,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,189,000 after purchasing an additional 219,009 shares in the last quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP raised its holdings in Rattler Midstream by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP now owns 1,607,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,088,000 after purchasing an additional 601,417 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Rattler Midstream by 95.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 713,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,792,000 after purchasing an additional 348,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Rattler Midstream by 201.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 459,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,013,000 after purchasing an additional 306,594 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rattler Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Rattler Midstream from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Rattler Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rattler Midstream has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.83.

Shares of Rattler Midstream stock opened at $11.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.47 and a 200 day moving average of $11.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 3.88. Rattler Midstream LP has a 1 year low of $6.56 and a 1 year high of $13.23.

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). Rattler Midstream had a return on equity of 2.97% and a net margin of 9.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rattler Midstream LP will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.88%. Rattler Midstream’s payout ratio is 120.48%.

Rattler Midstream Profile

Rattler Midstream LP operates as a holding company. It engages in the operation, development and acquisition of midstream infrastructure assets in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin. The firm provides crude oil, natural gas and water related midstream services including fresh water sourcing and transportation and saltwater gathering and disposal.

