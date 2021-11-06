Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Sells 323,164 Shares of Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM) by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 424,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 323,164 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hess Midstream were worth $10,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Hess Midstream by 844.4% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 702,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,727,000 after purchasing an additional 627,732 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Hess Midstream by 8.8% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 518,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,080,000 after purchasing an additional 42,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Hess Midstream by 54.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 234,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,924,000 after purchasing an additional 82,506 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Hess Midstream during the first quarter valued at $2,135,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Hess Midstream by 33.7% during the second quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 82,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after acquiring an additional 20,780 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE HESM opened at $24.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.22. Hess Midstream LP has a 1-year low of $15.70 and a 1-year high of $30.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $624.50 million, a P/E ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 2.01.

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hess Midstream LP will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 4th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 3rd. This is a positive change from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Hess Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 126.71%.

In related news, Director Corp Hess sold 4,312,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total value of $108,330,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

HESM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Hess Midstream from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. UBS Group cut shares of Hess Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Hess Midstream from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup cut shares of Hess Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hess Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.50.

Hess Midstream LP engages in the ownership, development and acquisition of midstream assets to provide services to third-party crude oil and natural gas producers. It operates through the following segments: Gathering, Processing and Storage and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment consists of natural gas and crude oil gathering and compression.

