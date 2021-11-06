Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (BIP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.51 on December 31st

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.51 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has increased its dividend by 14.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a payout ratio of 245.8% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Brookfield Infrastructure Partners to earn $4.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.5%.

Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners stock opened at $59.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.51. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 52-week low of $46.16 and a 52-week high of $60.77. The company has a market cap of $17.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.25 and a beta of 0.76.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.16). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 5.27% and a net margin of 10.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.64.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP is an infrastructure company, which engages in the management of diversified portfolio of infrastructure assets that will generate sustainable and growing distributions over the long-term for unit holders. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Transport, Energy, Data Infrastructure, and Corporate.

