Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.304 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

Brookfield Renewable Partners has raised its dividend payment by 16.0% over the last three years. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a payout ratio of 1,087.5% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Brookfield Renewable Partners to earn ($0.17) per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.74 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of -1,023.5%.

NYSE:BEP opened at $39.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.73. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 12-month low of $34.55 and a 12-month high of $49.87.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.42 million. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative net margin of 9.25% and a negative return on equity of 1.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Brookfield Renewable Partners will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$44.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a $44.00 price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.04.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 583,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 178,751 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.21% of Brookfield Renewable Partners worth $22,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 54.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Brookfield Renewable Partners

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP engages in owning a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China.. It operates through following segments: Hydroelectric, Wind, Solar, Energy Transition, and Corporate. The Energy Transition segment distributes generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass.

