BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB.UN) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $4.10

Shares of BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB.UN) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$4.10 and traded as high as C$4.18. BTB Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at C$4.16, with a volume of 82,821 shares changing hands.

Separately, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on BTB Real Estate Investment Trust to C$4.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

The company has a 50-day moving average of C$4.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$4.10. The stock has a market capitalization of C$305.31 million and a PE ratio of 14.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.51, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

BTB is a real estate investment trust listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange. BTB is an important owner of properties in eastern Canada. Today, BTB owns 65 retail, office and industrial properties for a total leasable area to date of 5.2 million square feet. The objectives of BTB are: (i) to grow its revenues from its assets to increase distributable income and therefore fund distributions; (ii) to maximize the value of its assets through dynamic management of its properties in order to sustain the long-term value of its units; and (iii) to generate cash distributions that are fiscally beneficial to unitholders.

